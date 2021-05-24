3 people were killed and 3 others were injured in a shooting at an Ohio bar

National-World

Three people were killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting at an Ohio bar early Sunday morning, the Youngstown Police Department said.

Officers were called to the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown shortly after 2 a.m. after reports of a shooting, police said.

Victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Police did not know the conditions of the victims.

Youngstown police Lt. Frank Rutherford said authorities are trying to interview a large number of possible witnesses.

No details were released on any possible suspects, and the motive was not immediately clear.

Correction: The number of non-fatal injuries has been revised downward to three after Youngstown Police released updated information.