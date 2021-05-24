Family anguished after 6-yo killed in road rage shooting

National-World

ORANGE, California (KABC) — The family of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in a road rage shooting in Orange is hoping to offer a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Joanna Cloonan, the boy’s mother, spoke out over the weekend and called for his killers to be brought to justice.

“He was beautiful and he was kind and he was precious. And you killed him for no reason,” the distraught mother said.

Cloonan was taking her son, Aiden Leos, to kindergarten Friday morning when someone opened fire on her vehicle on the 55 Freeway during a road rage encounter.

“There was a car behind me that cut me off abruptly. I was in the carpool lane with my son. And as I started to merge away from them. I heard a really loud noise and my son said ‘Ow’,” she said.

A bullet went through the trunk of her car, killing Aiden, who was in a booster seat in the rear of the vehicle.

“I pulled over and I took him out of the car and I tried to put my hand on his wounds, while calling 911. He was losing a lot of blood,” Cloonan said.

Authorities are still searching for the suspects, believed to be a man and woman, who escaped in a white sedan, possibly a Volkswagen. Anyone who may have information is asked to call the CHP’s Santa Ana office at (714) 567-6000.

Aiden’s family members say they are grateful for the donations that have poured into GoFundMe accounts that were established for the boy’s parents. While the goal for those campaigns have been reached, the family wants to use some of that money for a reward.

“We also realize it’s important to use some of these funds to offer a reward to someone who may be holding back that may have some information,” said relative Carla Lacy. “To bring them forward.”

The amount of the reward is yet to be determined.

