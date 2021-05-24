Family, friends remember loved one lost in house fire

National-World

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts (WSHM) — One man is dead after a house fire in Springfield overnight Sunday. Western Mass News spoke exclusively with the residents of that house.

The victim’s name has not been released yet, but residents told Western Mass News he was a friend of more than 20 years. They said they are left heartbroken.

“His family is my family,” Felix Rodriguez said.

Broken glass and charred wood are left in front of a house on Northampton Street in Springfield Sunday afternoon, hours after a small fire turned fatal.

“Nobody knows what happened or how the fire started they were sleeping when the fire started,” Naya Rodriguez told Western Mass News.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News crews were called to the scene just after midnight. When they arrived at the scene, flames were coming from the house which were quickly put out. Most of the damage was seen on the first floor.

Piemonte said a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Western Mass News learned that man later died. His name has not been released yet.

“I lost a friend, I lost a brother bring that together he is my close friend for 20 years,” Felix said.

Felix Rodriguez spoke exclusively to Western Mass News he said what was a fun night of watching sports with his friend turned into a nightmare.

“This is terrible for me right now I have no words for the situation,” Felix said.

He said he ran outside to escape the flames, but his friend never made it out.

“He was a very nice person he was a worker he was a butcher in the store,” Felix said.

The only physical signs of exterior damage are some broken windows and inside only the kitchen is left charred. Rodriguez said the real loss is felt in his heart.

“The house will recover the life cannot be recovered,” Felix said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

