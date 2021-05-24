Man sentenced to prison for trafficking, possessing drugs

National-World

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office reports a man has been sentenced to prison for trafficking heroin and having other drugs on him

The DA says Lazaro Justin Rodriguez was convicted on May 24 of trafficking in heroin and felony possession of controlled substance in jail. Rodriguez will serve 70-93 months in state prisons.

The DA’s office says Rodriguez was stopped by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office in the Barnardsville area for a traffic violation on May 21.

After searching his vehicle, deputies found drugs and Rodriguez admitted they were his.

The DA says upon booking Rodriguez into the Buncombe County Detention Facility, around nine grams of fentanyl were found in his possession, in addition to the previous drugs seized.

