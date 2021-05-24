Toxic blue-green algae continues to come down river

National-World

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — Water officials are tackling toxic blue-green algae coming down the Caloosahatchee River.

Several health alerts have been put in place due to the green gunk making a mess of some canals.

The area near the Franklin Lock in Alva is one of the areas placed under a health alert.

Reducing water releases from the lake has the potential to significantly improve Southwest Florida waterways, but the Army Corps said that they’re not making any significant changes any time soon. Plus, some water releases are necessary to balance salinity further down the river.

The Army Corps of Engineers said that Lake O is in a much better position than it was in a month ago. They’re hoping that the dry, hot weather will evaporate the water on the lake and reducing water levels.

