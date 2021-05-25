Man wanted for sexual assault in Mt. Juliet arrested in Indianapolis

National-World

MT. JULIET, Tennessee (WSMV) — Sources confirmed to News 4 that a man wanted in connection for sexual assault in Mt. Juliet was arrested at his home in Indianapolis.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Kevin Bennett on Monday, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Sources told News 4 that Bennett is being investigated in a brutal sexual assault of an adult entertainer from Deja Vu in April.

During the incident in Mt. Juliet, police said the man forced his way into the woman’s apartment. Police said the man hit the woman in the head with his gun, tied her up, and brutally sexually assaulted her. Before he ran away, police told News4 he robbed her too.

It is believed that Bennett could be tied to cases from Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, and possibly other states.

