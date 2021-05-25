Singer Akon’s Range Rover recovered after being stolen from Buckhead gas station

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — An SUV belonging to a musician Akon was recovered in Forest Park Tuesday morning after being stolen from a Buckhead gas station.

According to Atlanta police, the music artist was pumping gas at the QuikTrip on Sidney Marcus Boulevard on Tuesday just after midnight.

Moments later, a man hopped into Akon’s Range Rover and sped from the scene.

An Atlanta police spokesperson said there has been an uptick in car thefts from gas stations.

Police are asking anyone pumping gas to take their keys from the vehicle.

