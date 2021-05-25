Termite territory: Mobile seeing annual swarms, annoying people in the Port City

National-World

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Forget the cicadas infiltrating the Northeast, the Port City is seeing its annual invasion of termites.

It is swarming season and they are being reported all over, from Midtown to West Mobile.

Mobile is termite territory, just ask Michael and Kathy Halunen.

“We were out in the driveway and they were swarming,” Kathy said.

“They were just flying all over the place, but they go toward the light,” Michael said.

The latest swarm striking over the weekend.

The Halunens have lived in the Smithfield subdivision for more than 30 years. It is an annual tradition you could say, but they are prepared.

“I would never have a house without a bond and it doesn’t cost that much a year,” Kathy said.

In fact, their most recent pest control inspection was the day before the swarm. Their home getting a clean bill of health.

“He was here Friday, Saturday evening swarm,” Michael said. “All over the subdivision.”

Every Spring the termites swarm in Southern Alabama.

The bugs are so bad, Orkin ranked Mobile 34th for top termite cities this year.

Kenny Redd, Owner of Redd Pest Solutions agrees it is bad here and they have been busy dealing with them.

“We’re getting calls every day, many many calls every day and have been for the last few weeks,” he said.

To limit potential damage, you want to keep your outside lights off at night to keep termites away.

Redd says chances are a few will get into your home, but you should not be worried unless you are seeing dozens or hundreds inside.

“When you see damage on a wall or they exit out from a wall or exit out from within your structure then that’s when you have a problem in your home,” he said.

Experts say if you think you have a termite problem it is best to call a pest control company so they can get to the root of the problem to make sure it’s all taken care of.

