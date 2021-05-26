Foul smell leads to discovery of 5-10 dead cats in abandoned home

National-World

MIAMI (WFOR) — Authorities said a call having to do with a foul odor coming from an abandoned residence led them to discover several dead cats and dozens of others in deplorable conditions.

Sunrise police say they got the call Saturday morning at a residence in the 3900 block of NW 94th Avenue, where they found 5-10 dead cats and more than 45 cats in need of rescue.

Police said the Sage and the Humane Society were contacted and joined the recovery effort. Those organizations took the lead in recovering the animals.

Authorities said that as of Tuesday, more than 45 cats had been recovered.

Rescuers said some cats were skittish and were found inside the property’s walls

Detectives know who they want to talk to and charges are pending, but so far, they have not made any arrests.

Police had not released any additional information.

