Gov. to give update on how the state is faring following a week of eased COVID restrictions

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — It’s been a week since the state significantly eased COVID-19 restrictions.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he’ll give an update on the state’s economic and health condition on Wednesday afternoon.

A news conference is set for 1 p.m. at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

Lamont said he’ll be joined by David Lehman, the Connecticut economic and community development commissioner.

On May 19, Connecticut went in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The guidance included lifting the indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people in most settings.

However, the decision to have customers keep masks on was left up to individual businesses.

The tourism and hospitality industry was one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.

The CT Office of Tourism said last year due to the pandemic, its lodging occupancy revenue was down 30 to 50 percent.

