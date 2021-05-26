High School defaced with racially motivated vandalism

National-World

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — What started as a senior prank at Clackamas High School, turned into what the principal is calling racially motivated vandalism. School officials are investigating who put Trump stickers and refried beans on the front doors of the school on Monday night.

Clackamas High School Principal Nate Muñoz said in a letter to parents the vandalism on campus appears to have started as a prank with toilet paper on trees and writing on sidewalks, but he discovered something else Monday morning when he got to school.

Muñoz is Hispanic himself and says when he discovered the beans and political propaganda it made him feel racially targeted and unwelcome on campus. He says it’s an extremely hurtful message not only for him, but for his students, their families and staff members of color.

In a video message posted to the high school’s Instagram page, Muñoz says we have to keep standing up to hate. He apologized to people in the Cavaliers community who feel unsafe and said if anyone knows who did this, to come forward.

“As a man of color, as a father as a husband, as someone who’s educated, as someone who’s first generation, I will tell you that I’m right where I need to be. I’m supposed to be at Clackamas right now and maybe I’m supposed to be here for stuff like that,” said Muñoz.

The senior class released a statement on the school’s Instagram saying in part, “While we do not condone actions that create messes for the staff to clean up, those acts were relatively harmless to the extremely hurtful racist messages that were left by a group of students later that night, even if the intention was not racist, the impact certainly was.”

Student bodies from across the metro area and principals have come out to denounce racism and stand and Principal Muñoz. A report has been filed and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is working with the school to address what happened.

