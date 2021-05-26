Man bashed with traffic tube in unprovoked Midtown attack

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Police are searching for the suspect behind a vicious, unprovoked attack caught on video in Midtown.

The police are looking for a suspect who struck a man in the head with a traffic tube.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, neighbors in Hell’s Kitchen say random assaults have become a part of life.

Surveillance video shows the 47-year-old victim, who appears to be a food delivery worker, getting on his bike when a man approaches from behind. In the suspect’s hand is a hard plastic traffic device, which he uses as a weapon, knocking the victim to the ground unprovoked.

Neighbors who watched the video say unfortunately, it’s just another day in Hell’s Kitchen.

“You get a lot of assaults, often you get a lot of robberies. The lady got hit by some guy in the face for her phone. You got this man who got assaulted for no reason. In New York City, it’s a regular basis,” said Fernando Negron, who works nearby.

The assault happened last Thursday around 9 p.m. in front of 428 West 47th Street. The victim suffered cuts to his head and had to be taken to Bellevue Hospital.

“I’m on the streetside on 47th, and last night I heard a fight going on, cursing, so I don’t want to be out after dark,” said Hell’s Kitchen resident Katherine Hedden.

“We all love this city so much right? And it’s sad when we aren’t protecting each other and caring for each other,” said Hell’s Kitchen resident Jessica Norris.

Police are asking for help to identify the suspect, last seen running on 9th Avenue towards 42nd Street. But families say even if officers catch him, the arrest does little to address the root problem of homelessness and mental illness.

“It’s a mess on 10th Avenue and these blocks 44th, 45th, 46th. You just got to be careful,” said Christopher Bannon.

Neighbors say they don’t see any way out of this problem other than adding more police presence. Rather than waiting on city leaders to act, they’ve been forced to adapt.

Me, myself – I almost got assaulted twice in the subway. I ride the bike. I ride the bike now to get to work, it’s not safe anymore,” Negron said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.