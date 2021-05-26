Man with burns on 100% of his body severely shocked at construction site

National-World

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Fire investigators are working to determine how two men were burned by electricity at a construction site.

The incident happened Tuesday around 8 a.m. at the Holiday Inn being built on Reinhardt College Parkway in Canton.

According to Cherokee County officials, firefighters responded to a person shocked at the construction site. “We pulled up to find a gentleman inside the electrical panel and couldn’t get him out due to active power,” said Cherokee County Fire Lt. Nathan Croft.

Firefighters were able to remove the man, who had burns on 100% of his body.

He was rushed by ambulance to the Grady Memorial Burn Center and later transferred to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in critical condition. Medical personnel later sent him to the Cobb County burn Center.

Also, another man at the site had second-degree burns to his forearms, neck, and the side of his face.

He was rushed to Grady Memorial Burn Center in an unknown condition.

