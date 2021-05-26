Marietta man wanted in Cobb County, captured in Arkansas

National-World

PALESTINE, Arkansas (WFSB) — Arkansas State Police captured Cody Demmitt of Marietta, Georgia, near Palestine, Arkansas, Monday night.

Several law enforcement agencies searched for the 28-year-old for six-hours. Demmitt was suspected in a shooting which wounded an officer in Tennessee. A trooper spotted a vehicle believed to be taken by Demmitt around 1:30 p.m.

Demmitt eluded an attempt by law enforcement to stop him. He ended up dumping the vehicle off St. Francis County Road 255 near Palestine. Dimmett was located and arrested around 7:30 p.m. near where he was last seen by the trooper.

The FBI is also involved, said a police spokesperson.

Police said, his girlfriend and their young child are safe with law enforcement in Memphis, Tennessee.

