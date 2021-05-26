Multiple fatalities reported after shooting at Valley Transportation Authority control center in San Jose

National-World

A shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority control center in San Jose, California, Wednesday morning left multiple casualties and fatalities, Deputy Russell Davis of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect is dead, he said. VTA employees were among the victims, and the extent of the victims’ injuries were not immediately clear, Davis said.

The shooting occurred at about 6:34 a.m. PT at 101 West Younger Ave., which Davis described as a hub that stores multiple VTA trains and a maintenance yard. The VTA said its employees have evacuated and that service was not impacted.

Overhead video of the VTA rail yard from CNN affiliate KGO shows a large law enforcement presence on the scene as well as several ambulances. The first responders on the scene did not appear to be acting urgently as of 8 a.m. PT.