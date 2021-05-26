SoCal mom shares video slipping cash inside random baby products for new parents

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A Southern California couple decided to pay it forward by slipping cash into baby products at local Target stores.

Krystal Duhaney, a mother of two children, posted a video on her Instagram account of her inserting money into diaper boxes and formula cans.

“Being a parent can be tough!” Duhaney wrote in the caption to her Instagram post.

“So, Hubby and I went to various Target stores in Southern California and hid money in baby items. We hope that the parents that purchase these items have a brighter day when they find our gifts,” she added.

The couple shared that they went to Target stores in Carson, Signal Hill and the Manhattan Beach/El Segundo area.

Duhaney’s video also appeared on the Good News Movement Instagram account, and the two posts have garnered more than 350,000 likes combined.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.