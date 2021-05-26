Woman known as ‘Mercedes Marge’ describes terrifying carjacking at knife-point

National-World

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Margery Baxter’s physical wounds are just starting to heal, after being stabbed in the hand during a carjacking at the McDonalds on Dauphin Street near I-65 Monday night.

“It scared the living fire out of me and I tried to get him out of the car and he wouldn’t go and he kept putting the knife in my face,” she said.

She did not want to be shown on camera, but Baxter and her 14-year-old sidekick Coco are ok after the carjacking chaos.

Baxter says the suspect, identified by police as 41-year-old David Kelly, yanked her out of her Mercedes.

“He tried to backup to run over me when I was laying on the ground and he couldn’t drive my car,” she said.

Witnesses tell FOX10 News Kelly may have been on drugs at the time.

Baxter is well-known in the Mobile community. There is a Facebook page called “Mercedes Marge” with at least 4,000 likes. People post pictures of her on the road with Coco hanging out the window.

“Coco was in the front seat barking like crazy and he was taking it all in and barking up a storm,” she said.

Before the alleged carjacking, police say Kelly was on a crime spree in the area. He had stolen beer from a nearby Circle K and threatened a McDonalds employee with a knife.

At the Red Roof Inn nearby, this surveillance video allegedly shows Kelly shoving the manager after being asked to leave.

Smokin’ Gringos food truck owner David Harsany says Kelly went into his building making threats, forcing him to grab a broom.

“I started backing up, trying to play as calm as I could, but also, you know, firm,” he said. “If he got close to me, I was ready, but wanted to back away, back away and try to act like he wasn’t even there.”

Harsany then followed Kelly, capturing a picture of him being arrested after he allegedly tried to carjack Baxter.

The good news is after a very scary situation involving several victims, there was only one minor injury which forced Baxter to get a precautionary Tetanus shot.

“I’m okay. Coco is okay. If Coco is okay, I’m okay,” she said.

Kelly is locked up at metro. He is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and menacing.

