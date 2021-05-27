Hundreds say goodbye to firefighter, who died just before retiring

National-World

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Hundreds turned out Thursday to say their final goodbye to a Fern Creek firefighter who died last week.

Sgt. Kyle Adams was killed in an off-duty lawnmower accident last Friday, just days before he was set to retire.

He was 39 years old and had dedicated his 20-year career to the Fern Creek Fire Department.

He was eulogized as a dedicated father and husband who loved the community he served. His priest called the loss of Adams “immeasurable.”

His flag was draped on his casket and brought of out St Gabriel’s, saluted by his fellow firefighters.

The procession, which includes fire departments from across the commonwealth, headed to the cemetery where a flag and Adams’ helmet was to be presented to his family and the last call will be done.

