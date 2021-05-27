Mother wrestles child from arms of attempted kidnapper

National-World

LELAND, Brunswick County, North Carolina (WLOS) — A North Carolina woman managed to wrestle her child from the arms of an attempted kidnapper Wednesday afternoon.

Leland Police said D’Vonta Robbins of Leland tried to take the seven-year-old male child near an entrance to Walmart.

The mother of the victim was standing nearby, and investigators said she was able to pull the boy away from Robbins by grabbing the child’s leg.

Officers with the Leland Police Department quickly arrived at the scene and arrested Robbins and said the child was not hurt.

Robbins is charged with second degree kidnapping, assault on a child under the age of 12, and resist, delay, and obstruct a law enforcement officer.

He is jailed under a $75,000 secured bond.

