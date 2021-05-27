Woman proposing to save park to honor late husband

National-World

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tennessee (WSMV) — Ashland City resident Jane Crisp’s husband loved Caldwell Nature Park. After his death last year, Jane decided she had to fulfill one of her husband’s final wishes.

“My husband wanted to do something in his estate for a park or even gift a park,” she said.

So Jane is offering to donate $250,000 to the town in exchange of changing the name of Caldwell Park to honor her late husband Doug O’Rear.

“He always encouraged other people to have giving programs, especially in their estates, and he lived that philosophy,” she said. “I don’t want to save it for just today, I want to save it for future generations.”

If the proposal goes through, Jane wants to add a pavilion area and restrooms to the front of the park, as well as a park bench to honor her late husband.

Jane and Doug came across this park years ago and realized it was a hidden gem, filled with hiking trails and streams.

Jane presented her plan to the Ashland City Council Tuesday.

She wants to prevent the town from selling the land in the future by requesting a lien be placed against the park land, plus five percent interest every year if it were to be sold.

“I wanted to ensure that I didn’t give this money to save this park and then they turn around and sell it in a few years, because they decide they need money for something else,” she said.

Caldwell Nature Park offers so much, especially for nearby homeowner Pat Pollifrone.

“It’s a big open green space and there’s not too many of those left around Nashville,” Pollifrone said. “I think that’s a great idea — anything to keep the park going, you know, that’s a very gratuitous gesture.”

It’s a gesture Jane Crisp wants future generations to have.

“I think this would be something he would be very happy with and very proud of and proud to be a part of,” Jane said. “He was very involved in the community.”

Jane and the city will continue their discussions on the specifics of the agreement at the next city council meeting.

