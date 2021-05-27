Woman stabbed 9 times in front of her son recovering, needs new home

National-World

GENESEE COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A local mother, Andria Varner continues to recover more than a month after she said the father of one of her children stabbed her multiple times in front of their young son.

She says the suspect, identified by police as 45-year-old Nathaniel Ballard asked her to reach into a liquor cabinet. When she turned around she was stabbed nine times in stomach, neck, hand and leg.

“My four-year-old son was next to me screaming daddy quit stabbing mama,” Varner said. “I kept trying to fight him off me, screaming for help. I screamed he was killing me somebody please call 911. He said I am killing you”

Varner couldn’t move. She laid on the floor of her home at Pineview Estates in Genesee County and says Ballard kept stabbing.

“He was beating me in my face with his fist,” Varner said. “He was trying to bust my jaw. He stuck his hands in my mouth and was trying to pull apart my mouth.”

Varner thought she was dying as Ballard left her on the floor and went to her daughter’s bedroom.

“I looked at my son and he said, ‘mama are you ok?’ I said buddy go hide. Mama’s going to go get help. Somehow, I lifted myself off the ground. Ran through the bathroom to the front door. And just started screaming,” Varner said.

She found help at a neighbor’s home and collapsed on the couch.

“I’m very thankful for the gentlemen who opened the door, because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here,” Varner said.

The attack happened April 13. Varner spent around two weeks in the hospital, had numerous surgeries, and still may need another.

The attack led to a weekslong search for Ballard. He was arrested this month. During the search, Varner was terrified and took her kids into hiding.

“Until the day they called and said he was captured. We were so relieved. We were finally able to see family. It was a new beginning,” Varner said.

Ballard is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence. His next court date is Thursday, May 27th.

Though he is behind bars, that night still haunts her family.

“My 7-year-old had a bad nightmare the other night that he got out on bond and stabbed her and killed her. It’s hard. It’s going to be something that takes a while to get rid of,” Varner said.

It is the beginning of a new chapter for Varner and her family. She feels blessed to be alive, that her kids weren’t injured and that they can escape a violent relationship.

Even then, it’s still a struggle. She and her kids don’t have a home anymore and because of her injuries, Varner can’t work for another month at least.

“It was a big change. I’ve never had to depend on anybody,” Varner said.

The community has raised $5,000 for her medical bills and a new home. They have a $10,000 goal.

A steak dinner fundraiser will be held June 26th at the American Legion Post in Grand Blanc from 5-7 p.m.

