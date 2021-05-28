Cops: Man accused of peeping in child’s window stabbed

National-World

GRESHAM, Oregon (KPTV) — Police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed in Gresham after peeping into a child’s window.

The incident occurred at about 11:14 p.m. on Thursday at the Hogan Woods Apartments, located at 1645 Northeast 20th Street. Police told FOX 12 that a man looked into and tapped on a child’s window at the complex. An adult inside the same apartment confronted the man. Police said there was a struggle between the two and the man was stabbed several times.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.

