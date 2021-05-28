Man drowns in pond after going in to get soccer ball for child

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MILTON (WBZ) — A Quincy man visiting Houghton’s Pond in Milton with his son drowned Thursday while trying to get a ball that had gone into the water.

Massachusetts State Police said the 39-year-old man went into the pond around 6:30 p.m. to get a soccer ball. Witnesses said it was for his child.

Milton Fire Chief Christopher Madden said outside the swimming area the water depth drops drastically to about 42 feet deep.

“The water isn’t super clear. There’s a shelf that drops off real quick after the rope buoys there,” he said.

Lifeguards are not yet on duty at the pond.

Boston Fire Department divers, Milton firefighters, State Troopers and Boston Parks officers searched for the man in the water.

“No one was yelling, everyone was kind of quiet and calm trying not to overwhelm the kids,” said Leslie Edwards, who was at the pond with her son. “I’m traumatized, I’m not going to lie. I’m very traumatized.”

The man’s body was found around 8 p.m. His name was not released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.