McDowell County woman facing multiple charges after inciting chase, police say

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MCDOWELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Marion woman has been arrested and charged after authorities said she fled police after a traffic violation.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, May 24, 2021, at around 6:45 p.m. a deputy was sitting at the traffic light at the intersection of N.C. 226 South and U.S. 221 South, when a Subaru sped through the intersection, ignoring a red light.

The deputy pursued the vehicle onto U.S. 221 South and Interstate 40 through Old Fort, where other deputies and Old Fort police officers joined the chase.

While traveling up Old Fort mountain, the suspect’s Subaru began having mechanical problems and came to a stop off the side of the road.

The driver was taken into custody at the scene.

Jessie Diane Compton, 38, of Marion, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, failure to stop for a red light and speeding.

Compton is next due in court on Friday June 11, 2021.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.