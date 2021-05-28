Opening ceremony held for Moving Wall memorial

National-World

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Thursday’s rain didn’t stop a special ceremony in Waukesha.

It was the opening ceremony for the Moving Wall at Frame Park.

The Moving Wall travels all around the country. It’s a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

It includes the names of more than 58,000 servicemen and women who gave their lives in service during the Vietnam War, including 68 from Waukesha County.

A local Vietnam Veteran who lost men from his unit tells us why he wanted to see the wall.

“I’ve never been to Washington D.C. I hope to sometime, but I’m glad to have this as something that I can relate to and see the names, that’s important,” said Vietnam Veteran Patrick Kemmerling.

It’s open to the public 24 hours a day through Memorial Day.

