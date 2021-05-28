Police: 75-year-old Asian woman suffers broken nose, fractured eye rocket after being punched

National-World

NEW YORK (WCBS) — The NYPD is trying to identify a man seen on video punching a 75-year-old Asian woman in Queens.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near 97th Place and 57th Avenue in Corona.

Surveillance video shows the suspect randomly sucker punch the woman. She falls against the wall and to the ground as the suspect takes off running.

The victim is a Chinese-American mother who has been living in the neighborhood for four decades.

“She was just coming back from the supermarket and she had her shopping cart,” the victim’s son told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

He did not want to be identified, fearing retaliation.

“It’s kinda obvious. He punched her because she was an Asian lady,” he said.

The 75-year-old victim has two black eyes and a fractured eye socket and nose.

“She said people around were nice enough to help her call the ambulance. They came to pick her up and stuff like that, so I’m glad people around here at least stick up for each other,” the victim’s son said.

There have been at least 86 anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police citywide so far this year, up from just 19 reported for the same period last year.

In Chinatown on Thursday, the health care union 1199SEIU held a rally in solidarity against Asian hate with actor and activist Danny Glover.

“We had to stand for justice,” Glover said.

Hours later, the victim of an anti-Semitic assault in Manhattan spoke at another rally against hate on Long Island.

“Anyone Jewish, anyone minority, ethnicity, religious, it doesn’t matter. No one should be afraid to leave their house and be afraid of getting hit and the street,” Joseph Borgen said.

Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced the new initiative Partners Against The Hate, or P.A.T.H. Forward, to redouble the city’s efforts against hate crimes.

“We’ve gotta work with outstanding community leaders and organizations to reach deep into the grassroots,” he said.

The mayor is allocating $3 million to six diverse community groups, including the Jewish Community Relations Council and the Asian American Federation.

“Our safety comes from all of us working together, supporting each other,” said Jo-Ann Yoo with the Asian American Federation.

Meanwhile, the victim of Wednesday’s attack was treated for her injuries at the hospital but still has to return for surgery.

