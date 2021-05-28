Teacher creates cicada song to make the bug less scary to students

National-World

PIKESVILLE, Maryland (WBAL) — People might be talking about the cicadas, but in Pikesville, some fourth graders are singing about them.

“It’s a cicada,” is the title of the No. 1 hit song going around the Krieger Schechter Day School in Pikesville, where music teacher Sara Fuld dusted off a song she wrote 17 years ago for a whole new brood to sing.

“I did a lot of tweaks to it, changed some wording around and brought it out about two weeks ago for the kids to sing,” Fuld said.

Fuld said she wrote the song to be funny and educational, putting in lyrics like, “They need to procreate-a. They lay their eggs and then they die. Sad to be a cicada.”

“If kids can laugh at something, it makes it does make it a lot less scary for them,” she said.

“It’s very funny. I like the lines in it. Some of the lines can be super funny and some of the lines can just be regular,” said student Jonah Adler.

“I’m not a big cicada fan. So, I’m starting to like them more by hearing the lines, so I knew they didn’t sting or bite, but yeah, I learned a lot of things,” said student Isabella Hodes.

It’s a fun way to end the school year for kids just now being allowed to sing again because of COVID-19. Like the cicadas, moments like this will be gone too soon.

