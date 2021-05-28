Wild crash leaves SUV on top of car

National-World

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A wild crash involving a possible drunk driver could be just the start of a dangerous Memorial Day weekend.

The wreck happened around 2 a.m. Friday when police say a Ford Mustang heading southbound on Smith Street collided with an SUV going eastbound on Elgin.

The SUV rolled over and landed on top of the Mustang.

Two people in the SUV were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the Mustang was taken into custody and is being tested to see if he was driving drunk.

The Memorial Day weekend is often deadly due to drunk drivers.

The National Safety Council predicts 415 people will die on U.S. roads during the 3-day weekend.

Each year, there are about 10% more alcohol-related fatalities during the Memorial Day weekend when compared to the yearly average.

Memorial Day weekend in 2019 saw more than 350 alcohol-related crashes in Texas. The holiday is typically a no-refusal weekend, meaning if the police suspect you have been drinking and you refuse a field sobriety test, they will get a judge to issue a warrant to draw blood.

