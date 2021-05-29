62-year-old man charged in 40-year-old rape, murder

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LAUREL, Maryland (WJZ) — Howard County Police charged a Laurel Man in a 40-year-old unsolved kidnapping case.

Howard Jackson Bradberry, 62, of Montgomery Street was arrested at his on May 25 after DNA allegedly linked him the 1982 rape and murder of Laney Lee McGadney. Bradberry was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree rape and kidnapping.

“We hope that after nearly 40 years, Laney McGadney’s family can have some kind of peace with this arrest,” said Police Chief Lisa Myers. “Nothing will ever erase the pain of losing a loved one in such a violent and tragic way. Our cold case investigators are committed to bringing justice for victims and families, no matter how much time has passed.”

Police said McGadney left her Columbia apartment on March 29, 1982 to walk to a grocery store in Owen Brown Village Center. As she was walking along Oakland Mills Road, witnesses said they saw someone abduct her. Her body was discovered later that day in a vacant lot near what is now called Water Lily Way.

The 28-year-old mother of four was raped and then stabbed to death.

At the time, police collected evidence from the scene and conducted an investigation, but never identified a killed. In early 2021, investigators received results of a DNA test performed on items discarded at the scene and linked Bradberry to the crime.

“I applaud the diligent persistence of our police investigators who, after 40 years, have never given up trying to solve this case,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “Hopefully, this arrest will bring some measure of closure to the victim’s family and all those who knew her. “

After obtaining additional information, police charged Bradberry in the murder. He is currently being held at the Howard County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.