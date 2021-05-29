CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Jeep swipes ISP squad car, catches on fire

National-World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Dramatic dash camera video captures the scary moments a driver plows into an Illinois State Police squad car.

The sergeant pulled off to the side of the highway after a traffic stop in Moline earlier this week. The emergency lights were still on when a Jeep sideswipes the car then rolls multiple times and catches on fire.

Both the sergeant and the other driver were not seriously injured. Investigators said the 55-year-old driver of the Jeep was driving under the influence of alcohol.

