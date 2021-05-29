Daughter of ‘Moneyball’ writer and former MTV correspondent killed in car accident

National-World

Dixie Lewis, the daughter of “Moneyball” writer Michael Lewis and former MTV correspondent Tabitha Soren, died in northern California last week, the author said in a statement to a local news outlet.

Lewis, 19, and her boyfriend, Ross Schultz, 20, were killed in a car accident, according to a report from Berkeleyside.org.

“We loved her so much and are in a kind of pain none of us has experienced,” Michael Lewis said in his statement to Berkeleyside.

“She loved Ross, with whom she died. She loved to live and our hearts are so broken they can’t find the words to describe the feeling. Her mother, Tabitha, and I, and her brother Walker and sister Quinn are going to find ways for her memory to live in her absence,” Lewis said in the statement.

CNN has reached out to representation for Lewis as well as California Highway Patrol for more information.

A letter from Pomona College, where Dixie Lewis was a rising sophomore and member of the softball team, said she was a scholar-athlete.

Before college, Lewis was a four-year varsity softball player and volunteered for Aspire Education’s Reading Buddies program, according to the letter.

“There is nothing Dixie wanted more in the world than to be on Pomona’s campus and play with her pals on the softball team for Coach Ferguson,” Soren was quoted as saying in the letter. “It was her dream and the culmination of so much training that she kept up with all through lockdown. Her virtual Pomona classmates helped her navigate the two COVID semesters and we will be forever grateful to them for forging bonds with our daughter through mere screens.”

Pomona-Pitzer softball coach Joanne Ferguson said in the letter the team was “heartbroken” by Lewis’ death.

“As an athlete, Dixie quickly drew our attention due to her talents on the field — but once she joined our team, it was her warm spirit, positive energy and big smile that won our hearts,” Ferguson said. “Dixie made a lasting positive impact on our team this year, and she will forever be part of the Sagehen softball family.”