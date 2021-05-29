Man arrested, accused of putting camera in hospital restroom

National-World

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — A Salem man is accused of recording at least one woman with a hidden camera inside an employee restroom in a locked unit at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

Investigators identified the man as Jason Schultz.

Court records state he photographed or filmed the victim between April 25 and 26.

A hospital spokesperson said he worked for a private company providing dialysis services. PeaceHealth was made aware of the investigation and arrest by Vancouver police Tuesday, after which his access to PeaceHealth was immediately suspended.

A spokesperson for the hospital said in part: “We take the safety and security of our employees and our facilities very seriously, and we are greatly disturbed by this gross invasion of privacy. PeaceHealth Southwest is working with Vancouver police to identify, notify, and support any caregivers or other victims that may have been photographed.”

According to court records, Schultz was required to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to three counts of encouraging child sex abuse in 2000.

Schultz is charged in this hidden camera case with first degree voyeurism.

Court documents show Schultz must not have any contact with the victim or come within one thousand feet of her.

His bail is set at $20,000. He is scheduled to be in court again next Friday.

