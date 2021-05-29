Man, connected to missing person case, killed in shootout with deputies

National-World

CEDAR HILL, Missouri (KMOV) — A man was killed and a deputy was wounded during an shootout with police who were executing a search warrant in Jefferson County late Friday night.

Deputies with the Jefferson County SWAT team arrived to the 8000 block of Lake Drive near Cedar Hill to serve a search warrant linked to a missing person case and a possible murder. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said authorities were doing scene surveillance in the area before the suspect knew they were there.

“They have been working the case for some time, related to a missing person that they suspected was the victim of a homicide. And that’s what brought [them] to this location,” he added.

During their operation, police said a man inside a home began shooting at them after they announced themselves.

“They were immediately met with gunfire from a suspect. They exchanged gunfire back and forth over a couple hours,” Marshak stated describing the lengthy shootout. Around 10:45 p.m., a Jefferson County deputy was shot in the lower body below his tactical vest. He was taken to the hospital for surgery. His injuries are not life-threatening. At 5 a.m., the deputy was out of surgery.

The suspect was shot and died at the scene, officials said. Although the man’s identity has not been released, Marshak said he has a lengthy criminal background.

“I will tell you this suspect is known to law enforcement,” Marshak said. “He has a lengthy history. This is not the first time he’s encountered law enforcement. This suspect was actively trying to kill police officers this evening, even shot at our armored vehicles.”

Details surrounding the missing persons case are yet known.

