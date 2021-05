One dead and six wounded in Miami shooting

National-World

One person has died and six others wounded after a shooting late Friday in Miami, police said.

Officers responding to gunshot detection system alerts in Wynwood shortly before midnight found several people with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, Miami Police Department spokeswoman Kiara Delva said.

Some shooting victims arrived at the hospital on their own, Delva said.

One victim was taken to University of Miami Hospital, and six others were at Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to Delva.

Delva said one person later died and six others were recovering.

The shooting is being investigated, Delva said. Police released no information on a possible suspect or arrests.