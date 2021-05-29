Police: Man caught on surveillance video brutally beating small dog in motel parking lot

National-World

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Ross Township Police said a man was caught on surveillance video brutally beating a small dog in the parking lot of a motel along McKnight Road.

According to police, the assault happened just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, in the parking lot of the InTown Suites.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s with a goatee. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white hoodie and dark sweatpants.

According to police, the video shows the man repeatedly punching, choking and slamming the small white dog.

Investigators say the suspect was with another man and woman, and the dog was with them, as they left the motel. After the animal ran to a grassy area, the other man picked it up and was carrying it when the suspect can be seen punching the dog.

Police say the video then shows the suspect allegedly choking the dog, grabbing it from the second man, and then slamming it against the back of an SUV. The dog is then thrown into the back of the vehicle, and police say the suspect continues to attack the animal.

“This person in the white hoodie grabs the dog in a chokehold and slams it into the side of the GMC Yukon, then throws the dog into the car,” said Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp with Ross Township Police Department.

Later in the video, police say the suspect can be seen throwing bottles and other items at some people yelling at him and “objecting to these acts of animal cruelty.”

The SUV later pulls away from the parking lot with all three people inside and the dog.

Police say the man has come forward and is cooperating. Law enforcement said he surrendered the dog, which is in “good spirits” and being evaluated.

Police say charges have not been filed yet but could following the evaluation.

