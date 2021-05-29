Police: Mother, baby escape from attempted abduction, suspect sought

National-World

ROSWELL, Georgia (WGCL) — A mother and her baby were almost kidnapped, Roswell Police say and they’re still searching for the suspect. The man dragged and pulled her while she was outside her apartment Wednesday afternoon.

The mom told CBS46, she’s still very afraid so we agreed to hide her identity in the interview.

One of the last thing’s the suspect said was he’d “be back.” However, Roswell PD is working to track him down before that can ever happen.

“I felt like I was almost about to have a heart attack, that I was about to like lose control of myself but I was trying to protect my daughter and not let the guy hurt her.”

The attempted kidnapping was two days ago but this mom says it feels like both so much time and no time has passed since.

“I think he’s hiding right now. I know he might come back, I just don’t know when.”

It’s that particular thought which keeps her up but if she could sleep, there would be nightmares of what happened at Crest Apartments near Atlanta Street in Roswell. As she walked her baby in the stroller, just before 5 p.m., a man near her unit asked ‘Is your husband home?’

Before she could answer he grabbed her and began pulling her away. The 31-year-old said it took several attempts but she was able to over-power him.

“I pushed him, he landed on his back and I took my daughter in the stroller,” she recalled. “I was trying to hide. I said ‘where can I hide?'”

The Roswell mom and her baby girl hid in the complex’s playground area. She told police the suspect hopped into a Blue Ford F-150 with another man. They drove around searching for her, yelling out from the truck.

“He was saying ‘don’t worry, I’ll come back for you. Don’t you move. I know where you are.'”

When she did scream, she says no one was around to help. But she’s grateful she was able to do what she could on her own to potentially save her and her daughter’s life.

Roswell PD has not yet determined if the attempted kidnapping was targeted. Detectives are working to collect evidence on the suspect’s blue Ford F-150 that left the scene around 5 p.m.

