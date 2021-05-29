Surveillance pics released of suspects accused of dancing on police car

National-World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — St. Louis police have released surveillance pictures of suspects who they say danced on top of a police car and damaged it on Washington Avenue early Sunday morning.

Videos of the incident have circulated on social media. Officers told News 4 there was a call to the 1500 block of Washington Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a large party on top of an apartment building. When officers arrived and tried to disperse the crowd, they say people started to congregate outside the building. When more officers arrived, police say a mob danced on top of a squad car with an officer inside.

Police say one person was able to open the passenger-side door of the police car. A citywide “officer in need of aid” call went out and many more officers arrived, causing the crowd to disperse. Police tell News 4 shots were fired shortly after but nobody was hit.

The incident prompted officials to put in place extra patrols in downtown St. Louis over Memorial Day weekend. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

