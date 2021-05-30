1 shot at hookah lounge

National-World

GROTON, CT (WFSB) — One person was shot early Sunday at a hookah lounge in Groton.

According to Groton Police, officers responded to a large disturbance at the Midnight Hookah Lounge.

At about 2:48 AM, a Groton Police Sergeant patrolling the area of the Midnight Hookah Lounge, 403 Pleasant Valley Road, Groton, advised Groton Emergency Dispatch of a large disturbance at the establishment.

Groton Police Officers arrived to find a chaotic scene with numerous patrons fleeing the location as quickly as possible. Officers were advised by some patrons that gunshots were heard and a call to emergency dispatch from a residence on Pleasant Valley Road North advised the same.

Assistance from area police departments was requested and officers from the following departments arrived on scene to assist: Groton City Police Department, Groton Long Point Police Department, Ledyard Police Department, New London Police Department, Norwich Police Department, Waterford Police Department, Connecticut State Police, and UConn Avery Point Police Department.

No injuries were observed to persons at the scene. Area hospitals were contacted and advised to be observant of gunshot victims.

Upon quickly restoring order at the scene, Groton Police Officers, with the assistance of members of the Groton Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division, began processing the scene. At approximately 0530 hours, Groton Police were advised by New London Police of a shooting victim from the earlier incident who had been dropped off at L&M Hospital for treatment.

Members of the Groton Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division were en route to L&M Hospital to speak with the victim. The victim’s injury was non-life-threatening.

