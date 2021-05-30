2 killed, at least 20 others injured after shooters fire into a crowd at a Florida club

National-World

Two people were killed and at least 20 others were injured in a shooting early Sunday outside of a billiards club in Hialeah, Florida, according to Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III.

A white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up to the location between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m., Ramirez said.

Three people got out with assault weapons and handguns and started firing into the crowd that was gathered for a concert at the venue, he said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and 20 to 25 victims are at various nearby hospitals, Ramirez said.

“These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” Ramirez tweeted. “My deepest condolences to the family of the victims.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact authorities.

Breaking news — more to come