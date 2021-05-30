Hartford Athletic postpones game after COVID case among opposing team reported
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Saturday’s Hartford Athletic game has been postponed.
Team officials made the announcement Saturday afternoon.
The decision was made after a positive COVID case within the Real Monarchs organization was reported.
There haven’t been any positive COVID cases reported among the Hartford Athletic players and staff.
A make up date for Saturday’s game hasn’t been decided yet.
Tickets for tonight’s match will be honored at the rescheduled date.
