Man goes missing after boating incident on Lake Lanier

HALL County, Ga. (WGCL) — Authorities are searching for a man who went missing in Shoal Creek on Lake Lanier after leaving an inflatable raft trying to retrieve an oar, said investigators.

On Saturday at 9:20 p.m. the Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens along with multiple county fire units assisted in the response.

The search continued until 11:20 p.m. but was suspended until Sunday morning, where they have now resumed their search.

This is a developing situation stay with CBS46 News for updates.

