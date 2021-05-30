Police save drunk driver from burning car

National-World

FULTON County, GA (WGCL) — Sandy Springs police officers saved a driver’s life after their car crashed into flames.

The fiery car crash occurred on Friday just around 2 a.m. near the area of Roswell Road and Long Island Drive. Police said it was a single-car crash.

When officers responded to the scene, they learned the driver was trapped inside the car and was unresponsive.

In teamwork, effort officers extinguished flames while other officers rescued the driver from the rapid growing fire.

Video shows the rescue of the driver, once the driver was out of their car it became fully engulfed in flames.

Police said, the driver was identified as Angel Ramirez-Arrieta, 20 and the investigation revealed he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Ramirez-Arrieta was arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, and a DUI.

