St. Louis area mom shines spotlight on National Foster Care Month

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — In honor of National Foster Care Month, author and foster-turned-adoptive mom Marcy Bursac joined News 4’s Paige Hulsey, along with Hollywood star Sherry Hursey to talk about the importance of foster care parents and the potential to bring foster children into forever homes.

Bursac is the author of “The Forgotten Adoption Option,” which is available on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble.

Hursey is the writer, producer, and star of a new musical movie, “Lilly’s Light: The Movie”. She plays Lilly, a loving foster mom and keeper of an enchanted lighthouse, who uses joy, love, laughter, and song as her tools, showing everyone that “Life is Full of Possibilities!” Hursey is offering parents and children an activity kit to use as they follow along in the movie. Her previous work includes her character Ilene on the hit series “Home Improvement” and Kirsten Dunst’s mother in the blockbuster “Bring It On.”

Coming up on May 31, the two women will team up for a special episode of “The Forgotten Adoption Option Podcast” to talk about why Hursey created the movie and how each of them experienced foster care in very different ways.

