3 treated for hypothermia after 2 boats get stranded on mud in bay

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Multiple people had to be rescued after two boats became stuck on mud in Tillamook Bay over the weekend.

Just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and Tillamook Fire Department responded to a report of boats stranded on mud. It was reported that there were 13 people involved and that some people were attempting to swim back to shore.

The sheriff’s office says crews arrived to the boats and were able to get the four “younger and coldest victims” onboard. They were taken to medical personnel at Memaloose Boat Ramp. Four other people were brought back across the shore by a second rescue boat. According to the sheriff’s office, the remaining five people had successfully swam across before first responders arrived.

Three people were taken to Adventist Health Tillamook Hospital for treatment for hypothermia.

On Sunday morning, deputies attempted to return boat owners to their vessels but the water was too low. The sheriff’s office said they would try again in the afternoon.

The sheriff’s office would like to remind boaters that the tidal exchange in Tillamook County bays and estuaries can be dramatic and boats regularly get stranded on mud and sand bars. The sheriff’s office said it is never a good idea to try and swim back to shore as it takes only minutes for hypothermia to set in making swimming difficult of impossible. Instead, call 911 and wait for rescuers to respond.

