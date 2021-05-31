Braves OF Ozuna granted $20k bond in domestic violence case

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was given a $20,000 bond Monday on charges stemming from a recent domestic incident with his wife.

A Fulton County judge ordered Ozuna have no contact with the victim, but will allow him to have contact with his children as long as a third party is present.

Ozuna is facing charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery, family violence.

Ozuna’s attorney shared in Monday’s court hearing that Ozuna and his wife are in the process of dissolving their marriage through divorce.

Ozuna’s next court case has not been scheduled at this time.

According to Sandy Spring Police, Sandy Springs Police received a 911 call about an assault at a home on Windsor Cove early Saturday morning.

As Officers arrived to the home, they reported hearing screaming coming from inside and noticed the front door wide open.

Officers entered the home through the front door and said they witnessed Ozuna grabbing the victim, his wife, by the neck and throwing her against a wall.

Officers were able to immediately take Ozuna into custody.

Authorities said the victim did have visible injuries, but was not transported to the hospital.

