Firefighters rescue man from burning home

WASHINGTON PARK, Illinois (KMOV) — A man was rescued from a burning home in Washington Park overnight.

Firefighters were called to the home on Warren Avenue near Route 111 around 1 a.m. Monday. Five people were living in the home at the time it caught fire. Four of the residents made it out safely, but firefighters had to rescue the fifth person.

Fire officials told News 4 medics worked on the rescued man for about 30 minutes before he was rushed to the hospital. No other details regarding the rescued man’s injuries has been disclosed.

There were working smoke detectors in the home. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

