Visitors honor America’s fallen with visits to Battleship Memorial Park

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Many folks are visiting Battleship Memorial Park over the Memorial Day weekend to pay tribute to those who died serving our country.

Families we spoke to say they wanted to not only remember the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice, but also show gratitude for all who gave their lives fighting for our freedom.

Battleship Memorial Park will be open for tours, today from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased inside the Aircraft Pavilion.

Officials say visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols while at the park.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.