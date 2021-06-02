1,000 gallons of sewage overflows in Waipahu neighborhood

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV) — City and County officials said a clog of rags and grease sent untreated wastewater out of a manhole in Waipahu on Tuesday.

The Department of Environmental Services (ENV) responded to a call at 94-550 Kupuohi St.

An estimated 1,050 gallons spilled out with 10 gallons entering a nearby storm drain.

Crews were able to recover 100 gallons with an additional 940 dissipating into the ground.

Officials said ENV notified the state Department of Health who waived posting warning signs and taking water samples. Crews cleaned, disinfected and deodorized the area.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.