Extreme Road Rage Case Includes Man Wielding Machete

STOCKTON, California (KOVR) — It’s a case of extreme road rage…and a machete.

A suspect rammed his vehicle into a teen driver, then took out a machete and threatened to attack him. The attack happened on Hammer Lane in Stockton at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The street turned into more of a demolition derby between the two vehicles, finally coming to a stop at an intersection when one driver took out that machete.

Stockton police say it all happened when the teen cut off another driver. That driver then rammed the teen’s car several times over a three-block stretch, and then pulled out a machete when the two vehicles came to a stop after a final collision.

Michelle Salazar owns a taco truck that was just yards from the scene. He said both vehicles had bad damage from the collisions. He watched police surround the road rage scene.

“I was afraid,” Salazar said in Spanish. “I lost my appetite, I got scared because I didn’t know what was going to happen.”

John Barkett works and lives on this block and says he has seen road rage before, but nothing like this.

“I walk my kids every single day up and down this block and people are running through red lights, stop signs — people are just driving right through,” Barkett said.

The machete-wielding suspect ran from the scene and is still at large, say police. They say the car he was driving was stolen.

