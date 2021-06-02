From kindergarten through high school, student completes 13 years of perfect attendance

National-World

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTVT) — No sick days. No vacations, coronavirus pandemic-related absences or family emergencies. Arlington High student Ladasia Rhone has gone all the way from kindergarten to her senior year of high school without a single absence.

“I personally think it’s pretty cool,” Rhone said. “It’s an honor to be able to tell your friends that you did that. It’s not a surprise that I was at school. People already know I’m going to be there, so if other students miss a day, they know I was there, so they just come to me.”

Rhone who is set to graduate from Arlington High Thursday at noon without missing a school day in 13 years.

It all started in kindergarten at Key Elementary. It continued at Gunn Junior High and then four years at Arlington High that included band, AVID and Key Club. Not to mention coping with the COVID-19 shutdown. Rhone attended classes virtually but also went to school for band and sports.

“What Ladasia has done has been amazing and really speaks to her dedication,” Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos said. “That dedication started at home, and it’s something that became instilled in her throughout her school career. I’m very proud of her commitment to school and the district.”

Rhone plans to keep the streak going in the fall as she expects to begin college at Texas Wesleyan.

